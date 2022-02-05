Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 824 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $216.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.80. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $146.22 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

