Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.93

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.93 and traded as high as C$40.35. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$39.93, with a volume of 177,015 shares.

LIF has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.7100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

