Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $153.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lancaster Colony stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

