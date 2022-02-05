Landbox 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,066.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $83,514.93 and $7,066.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.88 or 0.07267357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00054651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,591.87 or 0.99826778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

