Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Lannett has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.28.

Get Lannett alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the third quarter worth $219,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.