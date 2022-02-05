Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

