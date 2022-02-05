Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

