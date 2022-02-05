Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $278,287,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $89,952,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $83,338,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,308,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $48,090,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.84. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

