Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.79%.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

