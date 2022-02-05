Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 54,813 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,813 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $104.35 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $114.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

