Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 46,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 628,124 shares.The stock last traded at $41.99 and had previously closed at $42.94.

The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47.

About Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

