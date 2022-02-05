Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Shares Down 0.7%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 7,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 3,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 11.41% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

