Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 237.32%.

NYSE:LEE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

