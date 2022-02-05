Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 237.32%.
NYSE:LEE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,380. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $44.43.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
