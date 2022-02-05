Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a C$128.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$98.12.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$40.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a PE ratio of -20.57. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$33.19 and a 52-week high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

