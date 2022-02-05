Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Linde by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 96,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $297.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.35 and a 200 day moving average of $318.13. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

