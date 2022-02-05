Lisk (LSK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $160.50 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00004502 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $240.74 million and $160.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001349 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001342 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

