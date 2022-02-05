Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $254.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

