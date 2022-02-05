LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.14

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 21724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.18.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in LivePerson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

