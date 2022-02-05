LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.14

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 21724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.
LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in LivePerson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in LivePerson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Read More: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.