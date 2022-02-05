Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Local Bounti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Local Bounti will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Local Bounti.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOCL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LOCL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 146,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.73. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Local Bounti stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.