LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) PT Lowered to $6.00

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 million. Analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

