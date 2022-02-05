Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $211,000 Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.24.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.