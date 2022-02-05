Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 26,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 25.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

RIDE stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $567.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

