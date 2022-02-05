LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $9.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $118.94 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

