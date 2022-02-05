LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $195.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.