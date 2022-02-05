Lua Token (LUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $20,100.00

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00111519 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.