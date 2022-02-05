LuaSwap Price Reaches $0.0384 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $245,322.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00111941 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 224,077,674 coins and its circulating supply is 140,670,561 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

