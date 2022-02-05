M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

MDC opened at $43.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

