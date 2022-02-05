Mackay Shields LLC Buys 19,004 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $78.19 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

