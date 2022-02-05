Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.64 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

