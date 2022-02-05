Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $237.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.75 and its 200 day moving average is $226.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

