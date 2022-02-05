Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $116.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

