Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $321.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.57. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.26 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.