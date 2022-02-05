Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 18,665 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Chesapeake Energy worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 10,711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 380,366 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

