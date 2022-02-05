Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Wix.com worth $14,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.11.

WIX stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.03 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.