Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

