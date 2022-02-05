Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,301 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Similarweb worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $13,789,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $13,794,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,204,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $13.71 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.