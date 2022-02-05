Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Owens Corning worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,722,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC stock opened at $88.23 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.