MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.93

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 18856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $708.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

