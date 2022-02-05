Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 6,978 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,663,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.