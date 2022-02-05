Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

