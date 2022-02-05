Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RLI opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

