Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MSGS stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.75. 152,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,617. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,533.95 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.40. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

