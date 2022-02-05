Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.75. 152,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,533.95 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its 200 day moving average is $175.30.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

