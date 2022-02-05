Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.40

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 38905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

