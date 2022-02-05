Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $47.23 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after purchasing an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

