Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,220,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $140,222,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

