Markel (NYSE:MKL) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MKL. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,260.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $1,062.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,232.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,249.44.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

