Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.13

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $10.50. Marqeta shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 29,254 shares traded.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $138,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

