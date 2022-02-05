Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 19,854 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of California Water Service Group worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 51,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

