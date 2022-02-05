Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 37,960 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.